LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.02% to $2081.00, copper price down by 0.46% to $8251.00, lead price up by 1.51% to $2123.00, nickel price down by 1.32% to $18404.00, tin price up by 0.54% to $23443.00, zinc price up by 2.20% to $2807.00, molybdenum price up by 1.27% to $26345.00, cobalt price up by 2.84% to $47000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.