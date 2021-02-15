WHO announces about global decline of COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. It’s already 5 weeks that COVID-19 is declining in the world. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced during a briefing.

՛՛This is already the 5th week that COVID-19 reports decline globally’’, he said, adding that during the 5 weeks, the number of new cases has almost halved.