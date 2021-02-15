OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Moldova after Georgia, no visits to Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde will leave for Moldova following the visit to Georgia, the press service of the OSCE told ARMENPRESS, adding that no visit is planned to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

