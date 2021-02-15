Armenian economy minister, Swedish Ambassador discuss cooperation agenda

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, the ministry told Armenpress.

The economy minister congratulated the Ambassador on starting missing in Armenia, attaching importance to the projects being implemented by Sweden in Armenia which, he said, contribute to the continuation of economic reforms in the Republic.

The officials discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Swedish cooperation agenda and emphasized the necessity of expanding the bilateral economic cooperation framework.

The Swedish Ambassador said they are ready to cooperate with the Armenian government in a number of directions, in particular touching upon the projects in the fields of agriculture, IT, trade, territorial administration.

The minister also attached importance to the entry of the Swedih IEKA and H&M companies to the Armenian market, as well as introduced the ongoing programs, in particular the venture fund government process, and invited the Swedish companies to participate in this process.

In his turn the Ambassador informed that the Swedish companies wish to participate in economy digitization, waste reprocessing, airport launch processes in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting the sides once again reaffirmed their readiness to develop the Armenian-Swedish commercial cooperation.

