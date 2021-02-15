Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-21

YEREVAN, 15 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 524.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.80 drams to 636.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.27 drams to 729.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 381.64 drams to 30635.07 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 456.57 drams. Platinum price down by 240.28 drams to 20593.73 drams.