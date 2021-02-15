Russia reports 14,207 new COVID-19 cases over past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 14,207 to 4,086,090 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.35%.

In particular, 1,093 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 801 in the Moscow region, 431 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 356 in the Voronezh region and 337 in the Rostov region.

There are currently 398,534 active coronavirus cases in Russia.