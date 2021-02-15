Two Fiat 500 cars from IDBank and Idram

IDBank and Idram raffle two Fiat 500 cars starting from February 12 until May 31 inclusive. During the period mentioned, make an online or QR/NFC payment for AMD 1000 via Idram&IDBank application and get an electronic coupon for the lottery. Moreover, to triple the chance to win Fiat 500, just pay with Rocket line. In this case you will get one coupon and two more after 10 days if you don’t cancel the transaction or repay the used limit of Rocket line.

Through Idram&IDBank you can make payments at more than 4400 points of sale and more than 400 online shops. You can get acquainted with the list of the partners here.

To participate in the lottery you just need to accept the lottery terms through Idram&IDBank application or IDBanking.am website.

The lottery of Fiat 500 cars will be held on June 11, on 21:00 live on official pages of Idram and IDBank on Facebook and YouTube. Make payments through Idram&IDBank application, participate in the lottery and let the luckiest win!

COMPANIES ARE CONTROLLED BY CBA