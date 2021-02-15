7-8 out of 10 children in Armenia have chance to fully recover from cancer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. 7 or even 8 out of 10 children in Armenia have a chance to fully recover from cancer, Director of the Hematology Center after Yolyan Samvel Danielyan said during a press conference.

“Since the mid-1990s we have had a 3-5% recovery among children suffering cancer, but today 7-8 out of 10 children is recovering. This is thanks to the work of the great group of doctors”, he said.

Head of the Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Diseases Gevorg Tamamyan stated that in high-income countries more than 80% of children suffering cancer recover, meanwhile in low-income countries this figure is just 20%.

Cancer is one of the main reasons of deaths among children and youth.

Every year nearly 300,000 cases of cancer are diagnosed among children under 19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan