President Sarkissian back home

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has returned to Armenia “at the end of last week”, his office said.

“Upon the advice of doctors the president continues treatment in Yerevan,” his office said.

Sarkissian was hospitalized with COVID-19 induced double-pneumonia on January 13 in London, where he was on a medical visit for an unrelated condition.

He was discharged from hospital in late January and was recovering at home in London.

