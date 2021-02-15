Armenia Special Investigation Service chief holds meeting with Czech Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan received on February 12 Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedrich Kopecky and Consul Ani Saginjanova, the SIS told Armenpress.

Touching upon the further development opportunities of the Armenian-Czech legal ties, SIS head Sasun Khachatryan expressed hope that this meeting will serve as an important base for the cooperation between the respective structures of the two countries.

New cooperation directions over issues relating to the return of assets which were illegally withdrawn from the country, as well as the investigative actions for corruption crimes were discussed during the meeting. The necessity to study the Czech experience in this field was also emphasized.

The Czech side thanked the SIS chief for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that this meeting will give an impetus of organizing mutual visits.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan