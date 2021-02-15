Armenian President congratulates Serbian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on the national day – the Statehood Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the consistent development and deepening of the friendly ties between Armenia and Serbia, which, according to him, have a firm historical and civilizational base.

“I highly value the personal relations between us. I am sure that we will be able to raise the inter-state cooperation to a qualitatively new level with joint efforts and consistent fulfillment of bilateral agreements”, the letter reads.

The Armenian President wished his Serbian counterpart good health and success, and to the good people of Serbia – peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan