Armenian CDC reports 88 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center of Disease Control and Prevention reports 88 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 169,255. With 90 recoveries over the past day, the total number of recoveries reached 161,105.

6 patients died, bringing the death toll to 3147. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 792 other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing illness.

As of 11:00, February 16, the number of active cases stood at 4211.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan