Iranian entrepreneurs interested in making investments, running economic activities in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, received Saeed Pourabadi, Head of the Chamber of commerce in North Khorasan province and a number of entrepreneurs of that province, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported.

The guests were interested in doing investments and running economic activities in Armenia.

The Ambassador of Armenia briefed his guests on the entrepreneurial environment and economic specifications of Armenia.

A conclusion was made to arrange for the representatives of N. Khorasan Chamber of commerce and the entrepreneurs to have a visit to Armenia in near future.