About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The earthquake registered 8 km south-east from Yerevan was followed by aftershocks, which are gradually fading. Nearly 20 aftershocks have been registered. ''We urge the population to stay outside, in open areas. Extra information will be provided'', ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Ministry has received alarm calls over destructions in Ayavazovski and Smbat Zoravar streets.

The Seismological Service of the Emergency Situations of Armenia registered an earthquake at 15:29 local time 8 km south-east from Yerevan at a depth of 10 km with a magnitude of 4.7. The Modified Mercalli Scale (MMI) was 6-7. The earthquake was felt in Yerevan at an MMI of 5-6 and 3-4 in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor Provinces.