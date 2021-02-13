Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Seismological Service of the Emergency Situations of Armenia registered an eartquake at 15:29 local time 8 km south-east from Yerevan at a depth of 10 km with a magnitude of 4.7. The Modified Mercalli Scale (MMI) was 6-7. 

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency, the earthquake was felt in Yerevan at an MMI of 5-6 and 3-4 in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Vayots Dzor Provinces.

Photos by Tatev Duryan







