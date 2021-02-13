Armenian Ambassador speaks with U.S. Congressman about repatriation of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Congressman David Valadao (R – California) on February 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Embassy.

Ambassador congratulated Congressman Valadao on resuming his mission as Member of House Representative, as well as being elected as Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

Ambassador briefed in detail about the Turkish-Azerbaijani recent aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and described the challenges and humanitarian crises followed by the war.

In that regard Ambassador stressed the importance of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

Interlocutors emphasized the need to address the core issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.