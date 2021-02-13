COVID-19: Armenia reports 192 new cases, 104 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 192 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169022, the ministry of healthcare said today.

104 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 160942.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3140..

2704 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4151.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 789 (1 new such case).