European Stocks up - 12-02-21

MOSCOW, FEBUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 12 February:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.06% to 14049.89 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.60% to 5703.67 points, British FTSE is up by 0.94% to 6589.79 points, and Russian RTSI up by 0.05% to 1461.99 points.








