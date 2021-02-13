LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 February:

The price of aluminum stood at $2080.50, copper price stood at $8289.50, lead price stood at $2091.50, nickel price stood at $18651.00, tin price stood at $23317.00, zinc price stood at $2746.50, molybdenum price is up by 1.72% to $26015.00, cobalt price stood at $45700.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.