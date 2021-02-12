Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The layout of the ‘’Engineering city’’ has already been confirmed and soon a tender for the construction will be announced and the construction will kick off, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The project of the ''Engineering city'' has entered an active pahse. It's carried out in collaboration with the World Bank.

Tigran Avinyan added that the ''Engineering city'' will be comprised of the buildings of 22 engineering companies, laboratory, parking, garden and engineering infrastructures.