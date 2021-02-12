Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PM hold session of trilateral working group

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, his Roussian and Azerbaijani counterparts Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev held the 3rd session of the trilateral working group through a video-conference on February 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan.

During the session the sides discussed the process of the joint work based on the 9th point of November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the 2,3 and 4 points of January 9, 2021 statement.