Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-21

YEREVAN, 12 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 524.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.79 drams to 634.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.97 drams to 722.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 30.54 drams to 31016.71 drams. Silver price down by 1.58 drams to 457.22 drams. Platinum price down by 42.20 drams to 20834.01 drams.