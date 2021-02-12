Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Russia reports 15,089 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 15,089 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, with the overall case count reaching 4,042,837, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The daily increase rate has reached about 0.38%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,139 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Moscow, 1,134 in St. Petersburg, 842 in the Moscow Region, 439 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 359 in the Voronezh Region and 345 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, there are 404,501 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

 








