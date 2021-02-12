President of Artsakh introduces new Prosecutor General to staff

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Office of the Prosecutor General to introduce new Prosecutor General Gurgen Nersisyan to the staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks the President of Artsakh said despite the current complex post-war situation the functions on fighting against crime and protecting the state interests remain a priority on the path of building a lawful state.

He wished success to the new Prosecutor General, expressing hope that his experience and knowledge will greatly contribute to effectively solving all the problems facing the structure.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan