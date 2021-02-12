Armenian President congratulates Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the Chinese New Year – the Spring Festival, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his congratulatory letter President Sarkissian said Armenia highly values the stable and consistent development of the traditional friendly relations and cooperation with China. He wished good luck and success to the Chinese President, and peace and welfare to the good people of China.

On behalf of himself and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian, the Armenian President thanked Xi Jinping and his wife for their words of support directed to their recovery.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan