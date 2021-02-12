Yerevan City Council convenes extraordinary session
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council is holding an extraordinary session.
3 issues are on the session agenda.
The Council will approve the bill on making amendments to the 2020 budget of the capital city.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
