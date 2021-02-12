COVID-19: Armenia reports 154 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 154 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 168,830, the ministry of healthcare said today.

168 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 160,838.

3 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3138.

2893 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4066.

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease stands has reached 788 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan