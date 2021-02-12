Road condition
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.
The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
