LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-02-21
08:52, 12 February, 2021
LONDON, FEBUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 February:
The price of aluminum up by 0.36% to $2080.50, copper price up by 0.19% to $8289.50, lead price down by 0.14% to $2091.50, nickel price up by 0.63% to $18651.00, tin price up by 0.33% to $23317.00, zinc price up by 0.90% to $2746.50, molybdenum price up by 2.21% to $25574.00, cobalt price stood at $45700.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
