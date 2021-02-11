''All for all'' best solution for issue of POWs – says Zakharova

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The optimial solution for the issue of war prisoners is the exchange of ''all for all'', ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

''As refers to the issue of the return of the Armenian POWs, we work with both the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners, including through the Russian peacekeeping unit stationed in the conflict zone. In general, we proceed from the fact that the optimal solution to this issue is the exchange of "all for all", Zakharova said, reminding that a few days ago another act of exchange of prisoners took place through the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers.