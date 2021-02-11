Construction of new residential settlements to kick off in Artsakh in nearest days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Construction works of a new residential settlement will start in the territory of Astghashen community in Artsakh's Askeran region on February 13 for the citizens displaced as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh Hayk Khanumyan said during the National Assembly session, adding that the citizens will choose a name for their new settlement on their own.