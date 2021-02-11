Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-02-21

YEREVAN, 11 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.94 drams to 524.07 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.50 drams to 635.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.88 drams to 724.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 106.98 drams to 31047.25 drams. Silver price down by 5.99 drams to 458.8 drams. Platinum price up by 962.49 drams to 20876.21 drams.