Parliament approves life imprisonment for high treason

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK)-authored bill on making high treason punishable by life imprisonment passed parliament overwhelmingly 109/1/2 at first reading.

The bill is authored by BHK lawmakers Iveta Tonoyan, Naira Zohrabyan and Vice Speaker Vahe Enfiajyan.

Enfiajyan said that the law will define life imprisonment for espionage for the enemy, conveying state secrets to a foreign state or foreign organizations or their representatives, assisting in conducting hostile activities, collecting and transferring information containing state secrets at the orders of a foreign intelligence agency.”

