Russia reports over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 15,038 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally reached 4,027,748, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.37%.
Moscow confirmed 2,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.
Currently, 410,639 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Russia.
