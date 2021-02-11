Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Russia reports over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 15,038 new coronavirus cases in the past day and the total case tally reached 4,027,748, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.37%.

Moscow confirmed 2,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. 

Currently, 410,639 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Russia.








