‘My goal is to participate in world and Europe championships’ - Armenian freestyle wrestler

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Member of Armenia’s freestyle wrestling team Razmik Papikyan says one of his priorities this year is to participate in the world and European championships.

He told Armenpress that currently he is in a good shape and has already started to prepare for the international tournament which will be held this month. “We didn’t stop the trainings also during the coronavirus-related restrictions. We were training in the fresh air and were using every possible occasion to train in our gyms. I am in a good shape now”, he said.

On February 10 Razmik Papikyan received a title of sports master by the respective decrees of the President and the minister of education, science, culture and sport.

“My goal is to have a good participation to this year’s world and Europe championships”, he added.

The 61-weight freestyle wrestler has made his first international performance in Stockholm in 2016 at the U18 Europe Championship where he won a silver medal. He is the 5th prize winner of the World Cup.