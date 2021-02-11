Sarkissian congratulates Iran’s President and Supreme Leader on Islamic Revolution anniversary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent congratulatory letters to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The letter addressed to Hassan Rouhani reads:

“I am sure that our friendly relations, which are based on centuries-old traditions, will continue developing and strengthening both at the political and economic sectors by overcoming all obstacles.

In the current complex situation of the region the relations between Armenia and Iran have become important more than ever, and their drastic development is the imperative of the day”.

President Sarkissian wished his Iranian counterpart good health and all the best, and to the good people of Iran – peace and welfare.

The letter sent to the Supreme Leader of Iran says:

“In the current complex situation in the world and in particular in our region Armenia and Iran should consistently develop the bilateral cooperation in different areas, and the success of which is the centuries-old friendship between our countries”.

The Armenian President expressed confidence that the deepening of the political dialogue will contribute to peace and stability in the region.

