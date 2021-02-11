4 more bodies of fallen servicemen found during search operations, Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Forensic examination will be conducted for identifying the bodies.

So far, a total of 1371 bodies have been retrieved from the battle zones.

Today the search operations will be conducted in Hadrut region.

