Pashinyan felicitates Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Rouhani on Iranian Revolution anniversary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on the 42nd anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.

“Your Eminence, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said in a message to the Supreme Leader of Iran. “The difficult situation that has been created in the region attaches renewed importance to the existing friendship and mutual respect between our nations, giving the opportunity for deeper partnership. Armenia is determined to advance bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly Iran for the benefit of our nations and region. I wish you, Your Eminence, robust health and longevity, and peace and progress to the friendly people of Iran.”

“Your Excellency, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution,” Pashinyan said in a separate message to President Rouhani. “The centuries-old friendship and historically deep traditions between Armenia and Iran are the best foundation for the development and deepening of mutually-beneficial cooperation. The difficult geopolitical situation that has been created in the region gives greater importance to the speedy and full implementation of bilateral mutually-beneficial projects for the benefit of our nations and region. I wish robust health and success to you, and prosperity and peace to the friendly people of Iran.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan