Presence of Azerbaijani servicemen on roads of Syunik province must be ruled out – Armenia Ombudsman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, noting that the presence of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the communities or on the roads connecting the communities of Syunik Province, moreover, any of their movement through that roads must be ruled out.

“They appeared there at the expense of the gross violations of the rights of peaceful civilians and servicemen of Armenia and Artsakh, ethnic cleansings and mass destruction of peaceful settlements, constant institutional Armenophobia, torture and ill treatment, illegally holding the prisoners of war, new war threats, the “determination” of borders with mechanical approaches through the gross violations of the international rules.

With the presence of the Azerbaijani servicemen, first of all the rights of the border residents of Armenia have been grossly violated or are seriously endangered (violations of ownership, shots, etc).

Therefore, no matter what happens, any of their presence or movement is illegal, has no legal title and contradicts the foundations of human rights system in the international law.

The activity of the Ombudsman of Armenia is carried out with this fundamental concept at all platforms”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan