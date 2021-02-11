Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is holding its regular session.

At the beginning of today’s session the lawmakers will vote on the bills debated yesterday.

Thereafter, they will continue debating the bills on making changes in the Criminal Code, the Law on Electronic Communication.

