Road condition
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.
The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.
The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:15 Presence of Azerbaijani servicemen on roads of Syunik province must be ruled out – Armenia Ombudsman
- 10:00 Parliament session – LIVE
- 09:45 Road condition
- 08:50 European Stocks down - 10-02-21
- 08:49 US stocks - 10-02-21
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-21
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-02-21
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 10-02-21
- 02.10-21:47 Armenia notified of the completion of the ratification process of the Armenia-EU agreement
- 02.10-21:15 Ambassador Tigran Balayan delivers credentials to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert
- 02.10-19:20 Armenian Government plans construction of alternative roads to Syunik Province
- 02.10-18:59 Armenia to carry out population census in 2021 or 2022
- 02.10-17:57 Defense Minister says “no incidents” at Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact since December 2020
- 02.10-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-21
- 02.10-17:34 Asian Stocks - 10-02-21
- 02.10-17:31 Minister Avanesyan, EU Ambassador discuss partnership in healthcare system
- 02.10-17:24 12 wounded servicemen need additional treatment abroad
- 02.10-17:19 “Turkey no longer has any reason to keep border with Armenia closed” - FM Aivazian
- 02.10-17:12 Government vows “serious achievements” in defense industry capabilities
- 02.10-17:01 Pashinyan comments on proposal to create fact-finding commission to study recent Artsakh War
- 02.10-16:44 So far, 69 POWs were repatriated as efforts continue, government says
- 02.10-16:06 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation
- 02.10-15:06 Armenia deputy PM introduces process of economic reforms to Swedish Ambassador
- 02.10-13:16 Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says
- 02.10-13:13 Russia confirms over 4 mln COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
13:29, 02.04.2021
Viewed 3541 times Congressman demands answers from U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan over anti-Armenian remarks
18:19, 02.05.2021
Viewed 1906 times Russia, China, Switzerland Armenia’s main foreign trade partners for 2020
19:13, 02.05.2021
Viewed 1853 times Armenian Deputy PM, Iranian Ambassador discuss ‘’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ transport corridor issues
11:32, 02.10.2021
Viewed 1683 times Swedish IT company plans to open more than 1000 jobs in Armenia in 2021, reveals economy minister
14:50, 02.06.2021
Viewed 1440 times Armenian lawmaker joins worldwide Yazidi community for funeral of Sinjar genocide victims in Iraq