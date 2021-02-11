LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.02% to $2073.00, copper price up by 1.75% to $8274.00, lead price up by 0.26% to $2094.50, nickel price up by 0.79% to $18534.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $23240.00, zinc price up by 1.45% to $2722.00, molybdenum price stood at $25022.00, cobalt price stood at $45700.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.