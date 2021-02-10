Ambassador Tigran Balayan delivers credentials to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert 

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Luxembourg Tigran Balayan delivered credentials to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert, ARMENPRESS reports Balayan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’I delivered credentials to His Excellency, Grand Duke of Luxembourg. I am very impressed by the knowledge of the Duke about Armenia, its history and traditions’’, Balayan wrote.

The Ambassador hoped that mutual efforts will be made for the expansion of multilateral cooperation.