Armenia to carry out population census in 2021 or 2022

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS.  The Government of Armenia plans to carry out a population census this year or in 2022, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

‘’Preparatory works for a population census had started back in 2019, but was impossible to implement due to the cornavirus. If the problems are solved in 2021, I think we will manage to carry out population census, if not, it will take place in 2022’’, Avinyan said.








