Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-21

YEREVAN, 10 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.53 drams to 523.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.33 drams to 634.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.77 drams to 723.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 104.44 drams to 30940.27 drams. Silver price up by 8.11 drams to 464.79 drams. Platinum price up by 406.62 drams to 19913.72 drams.