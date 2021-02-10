Minister Avanesyan, EU Ambassador discuss partnership in healthcare system

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan hosted Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The cooperation in the healthcare sector was discussed during the meeting.

Minister Avanesyan thanked for the support provided in particular for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including for the arrival of emergency medical teams, as well as for the joint work with the Armenian partners.

The EU Ambassador attached importance to the ongoing joint programs, expressing hope that they will continue.

“I hope our cooperation frameworks will not be limited only to solving short-term, very urgent healthcare problems, but we will be able to conduct a comprehensive activity and complete all our joint programs launched in the past”, the EU Delegation chief said and was interested in the coronavirus situation in Armenia.

“I am happy to note that the coronavirus-related situation in our country is already stable and controllable, but we do not lose vigilance and are working very hard for acquiring the vaccines and starting the vaccination process”, the minister said.

Coming to the post-war problems, the EU Ambassador attached importance to the involvement of the ministry of healthcare on these matters. The minister stated that their structure is quite actively participating especially in the rehabilitation programs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan