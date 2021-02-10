So far, 69 POWs were repatriated as efforts continue, government says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The work in the direction of repatriating Armenian captives is proceeding on a daily basis, and so far Azerbaijan has returned 69 persons who were held captive, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s Office said in response to an inquiry from ARMENPRESS.

“The process of returning captives is of constant and continuous nature. The work in the direction of repatriating Armenian captives is proceeding on a daily basis, and so far Azerbaijan returned 69 persons who were held captive,” it said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan