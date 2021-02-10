Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan paid a working visit to the third military formation on February 9, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Chief of the General Staff held a consultation there which was attended by the commanders of the military units, their deputies and others.

Onik Gasparyan was reported on the existing problems, the border situation and the process of works aimed at raising the combat preparedness level. He gave respective tasks over the organization of future service and solution of the existing problems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan