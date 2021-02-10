Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, as, he adds, it had a major investment in the development of base principles for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Most of these principles have been reflected in the 2020 November 9 statement”, he said in an interview to TASS, adding that the talk is about the return of refugees, leaving a corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, ensuring security, the peacekeeping missing, the unblocking of economic and transportation communication of the region.

Mr. Rudenko noted that achieving a political settlement to the conflict is a relevant issue, which has been put on the Minsk Group Co-Chairs according to the OSCE summit decision (1994) in Budapest. “The Co-Chairmanship has a strong international support and can be useful in the development of mutually acceptable approaches and further actions, including in the status-related issues. However, cautiously, without hurry, when the time comes”, he said.

The Russian deputy FM added that now the OSCE Minsk Group, the Co-Chairs can show activeness in terms of strengthening trust measures between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. According to him, the dialogue between civil societies will contribute to the overall stabilization of the situation in the region and the creation of preconditions for future actions through political means.

