Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 February

Russia confirms over 4 mln COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Russia confirms over 4 mln COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 14,494 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally reached 4,012,710, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

For the first time since October 17 the daily case tally was below 15,000. In relative terms the growth rate in new cases stood at 0.36%.

Moscow confirmed 1,441 COVID-19 cases in the past day. 

Currently, 418,115 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration